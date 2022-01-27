Mumbai: COVID-positive prisoner escapes from hospital

A prisoner escaped from St. George's Hospital under the pretext of going to attend nature's call. Fukran Gulab Sheikh (21) was arrested by Vikhroli police on a charge of theft. He was later lodged in Thane Central Jail. A case has been registered against him at MRA Marg police station. Fukran Sheikh is being treated at St George's Hospital for covid. However, today he left the ward under the pretext of going to the bathroom, he never came back.