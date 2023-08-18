Mumbai: CR installing audio device in local trains to alert motorman about red signal

New safety devices giving audio alerts to motormen about a red signal are being installed in suburban local trains of the Central Railway (CR). These devices would help curb train collisions and derailments caused by human errors, the CR said in a release.

The devices have already been installed in the driving cabs of 90 out of 151 suburban trains plying in Mumbai, while the remaining trains will get them by March 2024, it said. The installation will cost the CR Rs 18,000 per train.

The device gives an audio alert, Next Signal is red, be careful, after a train passes a Yellow signal, the release said. The provision of audio alert units will help avoid SPAD (Signal Passing At Danger) and accidents on railway lines, it added.