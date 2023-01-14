Mumbai: Crime branch arrests lifeguard 13 months after MBBS student went missing from Bandstand

A 32-year-old lifeguard has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly abducting an MBBS student from a city college who has been missing since November 2021, according to Mumbai Police. Sadichha Sane (22), a third-year student at Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College, was allegedly last seen with the accused. She has yet to be found.

According to the official, the suspect was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday night in the Bandra suburb before being arrested on Friday. A court ordered that he be held in police custody until January 21. The Nagpada Police Department conducted narco-analysis and brain-mapping tests on him in August last year, but the reports were inconclusive, said the official.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 and 364 (E), and an investigation is underway, officials added.