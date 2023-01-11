Mumbai: Drunk man attacks Manipuri girl and her friend in Kalina

A girl from Manipur and her male friend were beaten up by a drunk man in Mumbai, prompting the police to launch an investigation, an official said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Kalina area of the city when the duo was walking down a street. A video of the incident was tweeted to the Mumbai Police. The clip shot from a building shows a man appearing drunk abusing the girl and her friend, and slapping them.

Police have identified the man who is seen in the video and are trying to locate him. The woman and her friend left the spot. They have not come forward to lodge a complaint yet, the official said. No FIR is registered yet.