Mumbai: Eknath Shinde participates in cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and participated in a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach. Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday inspected the paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain at Tarsa in Nagpur district.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, CM Shinde surveyed the aftermath of unseasonal rain not only in Mauda taluka but also in Ramtek Parshivani taluka. Widespread damage has been reported, affecting approximately 124 villages in Nagpur district, with 852 hectares of crops severely impacted.

Earlier on November 27, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule urged the Maharashtra government to help the farmers after unseasonal rains damaged crops across the state. Maharashtra is standing at a difficult turn. A lot of damage has been caused by untimely rains. Everyone should start to work with sensitivity for the state and farmers. I want to request the Maharashtra government to immediately call a team from Delhi, and all of this should be inspected, Sule said.

The central government should soon give more funds to Maharashtra. Wherever farmers have suffered losses, loans should be waived off. I and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) will present this issue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, she added.

