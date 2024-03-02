Mumbai Fire: Blaze Engulfs Sakinaka's Jarimari Area, Disrupts Traffic on Kurla Andheri Road

A fire broke out in the Jarimari area of Sakinaka, Mumbai, disrupting traffic on the busy Kurla Andheri Road. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are currently unknown.

Firefighters are currently at the scene battling the blaze. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the situation is brought under control.

This is a developing story, and further details will be provided as they become available.