Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 19-storey residential building at Sion
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 30, 2023 02:55 PM 2023-01-30T14:55:31+5:30 2023-01-30T14:56:19+5:30
A fire broke out in a flat in a 19-storey residential building in Mumbai, a fire official said. There was no report of any casualty, he said.
The fire brigade received a call at around 12.30 pm about the blaze in a flat on the seventh floor of Om Shiv Shakti housing society on M A Road in Sion Koliwada area, the official said.
Four fire engines, a water tanker and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by around 1.30 pm, he said. It was a level-1 (minor) fire, the official said, adding no casualty was reported in the incident.