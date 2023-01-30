Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 19-storey residential building at Sion

A fire broke out in a flat in a 19-storey residential building in Mumbai, a fire official said. There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The fire brigade received a call at around 12.30 pm about the blaze in a flat on the seventh floor of Om Shiv Shakti housing society on M A Road in Sion Koliwada area, the official said.

Four fire engines, a water tanker and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by around 1.30 pm, he said. It was a level-1 (minor) fire, the official said, adding no casualty was reported in the incident.