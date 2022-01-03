Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Ghatkopar

January 3, 2022

Fire broke out at a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.

Fire broke out at a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.

Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

No casualty has been reported till now. Further details are awaited.

