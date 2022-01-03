Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Ghatkopar
By ANI | Published: January 3, 2022 12:03 PM2022-01-03T12:03:59+5:302022-01-03T12:15:02+5:30
Fire broke out at a godown in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning.
Eight fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.
No casualty has been reported till now. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
