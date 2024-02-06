Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Second Floor of Building in Kamathipura Area on Grant Road

A significant fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Mumbai's Kamathipura area on Tuesday, triggering a swift response from firefighting teams. The incident occurred at Building No. 36/38 in the 3rd lane of Kamathipura near Grant Road, with no reported casualties or injuries. All residents were safely evacuated as soon as the fire erupted, averting potential harm.

According to reports, five to six fire brigades rushed to the scene to combat the flames, which originated on the building's second floor. Efforts are underway by the Mumbai Fire Department to contain the fire and prevent its spread in the area. The fire incident, situated in the vicinity of Grant Road Station, has drawn attention to the need for heightened safety measures in densely populated areas like Kamathipura.