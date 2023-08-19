"Mumbai-Goa highway incomplete for 17 years despite Rs 15,566 crore spending", says MNS chief

The Mumbai-Goa highway has remained incomplete for 17 years. So far, Rs 15,566 crore has been spent on this route. However, the road is still unfinished. Road construction has become a business, stated Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Thackeray ordered MNS workers to stage protests on the Mumbai-Goa highway, ensuring that no one dares to leave the work incomplete.

"In Maharashtra, no political party except MNS looks after the interests of the people. Just a few days ago, the Samruddhi Highway was opened to the public. However, who is responsible for the fact that 350 people have lost their lives on the same highway so far? Right from the beginning of this highway, tolls were also introduced immediately. The situation for the people of Maharashtra is 'pay the toll and die," stated Thackeray.

"Since both Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are from Nagpur, was the Samruddhi Highway completed immediately? On the other hand, the Mumbai-Goa highway has been stalled for the last 17 years. Who is responsible for this?" This question was raised by Raj Thackeray during the event.