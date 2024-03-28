Mumbai Hit by Major Power Outage: Southern Areas Plunge into Darkness

Southern Mumbai experienced a significant power outage on Thursday, leaving several areas in darkness, as reported by news agency PTI. The cause behind the power failure was not immediately clear.

The affected regions encompass key business hubs and affluent neighbourhoods, including Colaba, Mahim, Nariman Point, and Marine Lines. According reports, localities such as Mahapalika Marg, Marine Lines, and Crawford Market were among those affected by the electricity outage, which occurred around 8:35 p.m. This disruption was attributed to power tripping, as per an India TV report.

Efforts are underway to restore power supply in the affected areas, with authorities diligently working to rectify the situation. The outage has inconvenienced residents and businesses in these vital parts of Southern Mumbai,