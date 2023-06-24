Mumbai: IMD issues yellow alert for June 26-27

As the city waits for the monsoon to arrive, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the dates of June 26–27, meaning that there would be isolated areas of heavy rain.

IMD predicts that Mumbai will see cloudy skies and a chance of light rain on June 24 and June 25, which would offer some relief from the soaring temperatures.

Mumbai experienced heavy rain early this morning as the Southwest Monsoon, which is already almost a week late, is predicted to arrive today, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department said on Thursday said monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24, but a formal announcement is yet to be done.

The city is expected to experience rain from June 24 and the intensity of the rain would increase by June 25. We can expect heavy rain of as much as 100 mm on June 27-28. There is a possibility of localised flooding in vulnerable locations, according to weather expert Rajesh Kapadia.