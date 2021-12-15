Mumbai imposes fresh restrictions from 16th Dec amid Omicron scare; check out details

The Omicron variant of the Corona has once again raised concerns in many parts of the world. In India too, the cases of omicron variants are increasing day by day. Special care is being taken in the state as most of the patients are found in Maharashtra. Mumbai Police has imposed new restrictions after 4 patients of Omicron variant found in and around Mumbai.

Mumbai Police has issued a circular on the background of Corona and 31st December and imposed restrictions from 16th December to 31st December. In this, the police has appealed to all Mumbaikars to strictly follow the Covid rules. A few days ago, the state government had imposed restrictions. Mumbai Police will check whether it is being followed or not.