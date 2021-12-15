Mumbai imposes fresh restrictions from 16th Dec amid Omicron scare; check out details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 15, 2021 11:18 AM2021-12-15T11:18:41+5:302021-12-15T11:22:35+5:30
The Omicron variant of the Corona has once again raised concerns in many parts of the world. In India too, the cases of omicron variants are increasing day by day. Special care is being taken in the state as most of the patients are found in Maharashtra. Mumbai Police has imposed new restrictions after 4 patients of Omicron variant found in and around Mumbai.
Mumbai Police has issued a circular on the background of Corona and 31st December and imposed restrictions from 16th December to 31st December. In this, the police has appealed to all Mumbaikars to strictly follow the Covid rules. A few days ago, the state government had imposed restrictions. Mumbai Police will check whether it is being followed or not.
- All individuals who are involved in an event, a service. Organizers, participants, visitors, guests, customers should be fully vaccinated.
- Anyone coming to any shop, establishment, mall, event, fair should be fully vaccinated. Visitors, consumers should also be vaccinated.
- People traveling on all public transport services in Mumbai may have been vaccinated. Travel bans on persons who have not been fully vaccinated
- For persons arriving or traveling in Maharashtra, full vaccination or RT PCR test done 72 hours in advance will be valid.
- Only 50% of the capacity is allowed to attend any event, competition, gathering, ceremony.
- If the total number of attendees is more than 1000, the local authority has to be informed.