Mumbai: Level of water in lakes down to 12%, no water cut yet say BMC

The overall water stock in all the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai throughout the year have dipped to 12.03% on Saturday, which amounts to 1.74 lakh million litres, making it the lowest figure in the past three years.Earlier on June 3, 2022, the overall water stock in Mumbai was 16.6%, while in June 3, 2021, the stock stood at 13.81%.

Meanwhile, civic officials have assured that there will be no water cut in the city as of now. The officials have also maintained that the irrigation department has given the civic body permission to use a reserved stock of water. The BMC on March 15, keeping in mind the possibility of a delayed monsoon, had sent a letter to the state government seeking permission for 1.5 lakh million litres of water from the reserves. Meanwhile, the IMD has said that monsoon will make its landfall on Mumbai between June 10 and 14. The IMD hasn’t been able to give a concrete timeline for the monsoon arrival. However, they said that the picture will be clear after monsoon starts in Kerala between June 4 and 5.