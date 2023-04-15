Mumbai likely to receive rain or thundershowers today, says IMD

During the early hours of Thursday, an unexpected rainfall that lasted for an hour, along with thunder and lightning, brought some respite from the hot and humid weather prevailing in the city. The rainfall also set a new record for the wettest April in 49 years.

The downpour was concentrated in Mumbai's western suburbs, particularly in areas such as Borivli, Charkop, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, and Juhu.

As per the India Meteorological Department's forecast, there is a possibility of rain or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening on Saturday.

The weather agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35°C and 24°C, respectively.