Mumbai local train brushes against platform at Mumbra station in Thane; no injuries

Suburban services on Central Railway were delayed on Wednesday evening after a Titwala-bound train brushed against the platform at Mumbra station. There were large crowds at the station due to the delay.A Central Railway official confirmed the incident and said at Mumbra station Platform no. 1, the CSMT-Titwala slow local train brushed against the platform, leading to detention. "The edge of the platform touched the coach of train. Due to rubbing, train checked by staff. It's found normal. The train was detained from 9.20pm to 9.45pm at Mumbra platform no.1," an official said."Four trains- K117 Kalyan slow local, A57 Ambarnath slow local, DK21 Kalyan slow local, DL49 Dombivali slow local -were detained because of the incident. All trains departed now," he added.

In its official statement about the incident, the Central Railway clarified that it was not a derailment. Manaspure said that after the incident, the motorman and other staff thoroughly checked the local train before it departed for Kalyan at 9.45 pm. "The train was then cancelled at Kalyan and sent to Kalva carshed for a detailed inspection," he said. The incident led to bunching of suburban services for some time and also led to disruption of suburban services. Commuters complained that the trains on slow lines were badly affected due to the incident and as a result the crowds on the trains and platforms also swelled. Some commuters tweeted that the incident led to a delay of 45 minutes to one hour for other trains on the route.



