Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted: Signal Failure on Western Line Between Vasai and Virar

On Tuesday evening Mumbai Suburban Services on Western Line Disrupted Due to Major Signal Failure Between Vasai and Virar. Trains have faced delays since an incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the Western Railway (WR) line. WR officials report a signaling system glitch affecting the Down Slow, Down Fast, and Up Slow lines between Vasai and Virar. Repair efforts are underway.

The signal failure has inconvenienced thousands of daily commuters reliant on Western Line suburban train services. Passengers should plan accordingly and explore alternative transportation options. WR assures commuters of expedited repair efforts to restore normalcy. However, delays and disruptions are anticipated until the signaling system is fully operational.