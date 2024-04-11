Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway To Operate Power Block on April 11; Details Inside

Central Railway has announced special traffic and power block arrangements for the launching of girders at Vikhroli ROB between Kanjur Marg and Ghatkopar stations. Scheduled to take place during the midnight hours of Wednesday and Thursday, from 01:20 to 04:30, this block will affect the 5th/6th line as well as the Up/Down slow and fast lines.

In response to these changes, alterations have been made to the operation of suburban trains in the Mumbai region. Effective tonight, the CSMT departure at 23:57 will only proceed up to Kurla, with services recommencing from Kurla at 04:00 for Thane-bound trains. Additionally, the CSMT departure at 05:16 will now originate from Thane. Notably, departures from Thane at 04:16 and 04:40 hours will be cancelled.

Furthermore, suburban trains S2 & A2 are set to take a diverted route on the UP Fast line between Mulund & Matunga stations. During this diversion, stops will include Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion stations.