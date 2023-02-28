Mumbai: Major action by Maharashtra ATS; Suspected terrorist in police custody

The Maharashtra ATS team has finally succeeded in nabbing Sarfaraz Memon. Sarfaraz has been detained from Indore and will be interrogated.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a mail to all investigating agencies in Maharashtra, including the Mumbai Police, stating that a suspicious person from Indore has entered the city.

According to sources, the ‘dangerous man’ is one Sarfaraz Memon and he is a resident of Indore. He arrived in Mumbai after receiving ‘training’ in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

The NIA has provided Memon’s Aadhaar card, driving licence and passport copy to the agencies. A few days ago the NIA received a mail from an unknown person alerting the agency to the presence of Memon, sources said. The police have formed special teams to identify and arrest him.