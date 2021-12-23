Mumbai: Man attempts self-immolation outside Vidhan Bhavan

A man tried to set himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan while the convention was in progress today. The incident has caused a stir. A man tried to set himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhawan this evening. The man tried to set himself on fire by pouring kerosene on his body. However, the police took the man into custody. However, it is unknown at this time why the person tried to commit suicide.

The person is currently in the custody of Marine Drive Police. He is also being questioned. However, the incident took place while the convention was going on.