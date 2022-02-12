Mumbai: Man thrashed by wife & son, later thrown from 7th floor of building ​​

Shocking case of Bank Officer murder came to light. He is accused of killing his wife and son. The incident is known to have taken place in the Amboli area of ​​Mumbai. The bank official had been embroiled in a family feud for the past few months. It is alleged that the wife and son killed the officer at five o'clock on Friday morning. His body was later thrown from the 7th floor of the building. Attempts by both to disguise their father's murder as suicide failed. Amboli police have registered a case in this regard. The accused woman and child have been arrested by the police.

Amboli police have registered a case after getting information about the incident. The accused woman and child have been handcuffed by the police in this case.