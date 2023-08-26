Mumbai: Man who jumped parole while serving life sentence in murder case held in UP
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 26, 2023 12:09 PM 2023-08-26T12:09:28+5:30 2023-08-26T12:09:45+5:30
A 35-year-old man who jumped parole three years ago while serving a life sentence in Yerwada jail in Pune was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, a Mumbai police official said.
Acting on specific information, a team of Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit V held him from Mirzapur in the northern state, he said. The man is a resident of Jogeshwari East and was sentenced life imprisonment in February 2017 for a murder in 2011 under MIDC police limits.
In June 2020, he was released on parole and then did not return to prison. He was declared an absconder on August 4 last year, the official said.