Mumbai: Matunga's Z-Bridge Remains Closed for Repairs, Inconveniencing Passengers for Two Months

Mumbai: The repair work of the Z Bridge connecting Matunga station of Central Railway and Matunga Road railway station of Western Railway is yet to be completed. While half of the work on the bridge, which was closed two months ago, is expected to be completed, little progress has been made. On the other hand, due to the closure of this Z Bridge, railway passengers have to walk long distances while traveling east-west.

The Z Bridge is convenient for pedestrians while reaching the Western Railway from the Central Railway, saving them a long walk. However, now commuters on both routes have to choose the next route only after coming to Dadar as the bridge is closed. Due to this bridge, passengers of railway stations on both the lines could reach Matunga Road, Matunga railway station via Z Bridge. Due to the closure of the bridge, central railway passengers have to get down at Matunga railway station and cross the area of Matunga Road railway station from Dharavi. Since it is a long walk, passengers spend a lot of time in it.

Some work on the bridge was expected in two months. However, two months later, the bridge has not been repaired. If the works for the convenience of the passengers are not completed on time, then the passengers will have to walk continuously

- Harish Mune, Railway Passenger

No response from Central Railway:

When asked when the Z Bridge will be completed or the work, the Western Railway said that the work is with the Central Railway.

2) Central Railways could not be reached for comment

3) Matunga East and West areas have a large number of colleges. Students were using the bridge extensively. However, they too have to turn around as the bridge is closed.