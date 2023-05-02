Mumbai Metro One launches customer care service on WhatsApp

Mumbai Metro One launched a quick response customer care service through WhatsApp for the commuters. A WhatsApp-based customer care service has been announced for Blue Line 1 (Ghatkopar-Versova) where commuters can give feedback, ask queries and make complaints. All questions will be answered within 72 hours.

This service will be in addition to the existing channels in place to service queries and complaints of the commuters. The existing modes are customer care desks at all the metro stations, call centre (022-30310900), email (customercare@reliancemumbaimetro.com) and social media.

The queries and complaints can be messaged to 9930310900 to get a redressal. For ease of commuters, Mumbai Metro One has arranged to place QR codes at all customer care counters at the stations for easy scanning to reach Mumbai Metro One WhatsApp page. This facility will be actively available between 6.30 am and 10.30pm.

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said citizens aged above 65 years, divyang (disabled) persons and students up to Class 12 can avail of a 25 per cent concession in the fares of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7. A statement issued by the CM’s office said that the benefit will be extended to thousands of holders of the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One). The discount will be given on Mumbai One passes for 45 or 60 trips, it said.