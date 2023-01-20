Mumbai: Mithu Singh admits to killing MBBS student Sadichha Sane, dumping her body in sea

Mithu Singh, the accused in the murder of Sadichha Sane has confessed that he had killed the MBBS student and had thrown her body in the sea. The crime branch has registered a case of murder.The accused showed the police the place where he had dumped Sane's body, said the crime branch, which has also seized the T-shirt he was wearing at the time of the murder.

The accused was arrested after a case of kidnapping was registered in the case and confessed to the crime during interrogation, a crime branch official said.A case has been registered under Sections 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 302 (murder) of the IPC against the accused. Investigation into the case revealed that lifeguard Mithu Singh had met Sane that night. The two had spent some time at the Bandra Bandstand during which the accused took a selfie with Sane. He also took Sane’s number though her phone was on flight mode.The accused had said he had called Sane four times shortly after meeting her and had also kept screenshots of all the four outgoing calls. He had also sent a friend request to her on a social media forum. However, this seemed incongruous as he knew that the her mobile was on flight mode.Sane’s mobile has remained switched off since she went missing almost 14 months ago and the ATM card that she had has also not been used since then.On November 29, 2021, Sane, a third-year MBBS student had left home on November 29, 2021, but did not return. The crime branch had arrested Singh and Abdul Ansari, who had spoken with Singh when he was with Sane at the bandstand.