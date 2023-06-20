Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi seeks permission for Eid prayers, ensures easy passage for animal vehicles

Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Asim Azmi has turned to Twitter to discuss concerns about the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival, also known as Bakra Eid. In two separate tweets on Tuesday, Azmi expressed his commitment to ensuring a seamless and trouble-free celebration for the Muslim residents of the city.

In his initial tweet, Azmi highlighted his customary meeting with Mr. Deven Bharti, the Special Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, to seek authorization for conducting Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Azad Maidan in the city.

Furthermore, he drew attention to the problem of police and municipal corporations intercepting vehicles transporting sacrificial animals from outside Mumbai, leading to inconvenience and distress for traders and farmers. Azmi mentioned his discussion with Mr. Bharti regarding this matter, who then directed the relevant police officers to take necessary actions and resolve the issue, aiming to eliminate the hardships faced by individuals involved.

In his second tweet, Azmi shared the reassurance from the Maharashtra government concerning the unimpeded movement of vehicles carrying sacrificial animals during Bakra Eid in Mumbai. He highlighted the importance of promptly reporting any incidents where these vehicles are halted by the Police, Municipal Corporation, Bajrang Dal, or any other individual or organization. Azmi provided the helpline numbers, 02222641752 and 09967402100, which can be contacted to file complaints in such situations.