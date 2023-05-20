Mumbai: MP Gopal Shetty calls for Savarkar painting in Legislative Assembly

North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding to commemorate 'Gaurav Diwas' (Pride Day) on May 28 by installing an oil painting of Swatantryaveer Savarkar in the central hall of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

While serving as an MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly, Gopal Shetty proposed placing a painting of Swatantryaveer Savarkar in the central hall of the Vidhan Bhavan. Later, as an MP in Delhi, he wrote a letter from there, requesting an oil painting of Savarkar to be displayed in the Central Hall of Parliament, specifically in the Lok Sabha. Shetty shared his request with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, aiming for the unveiling of the painting during the Lok Sabha building's inauguration on May 28.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Gopal Shetty has urged for special attention to be given to this matter. He has requested the Chief Minister to personally write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging them to install an oil painting of Freedom Swatantryaveer Savarkar in the Central Hall of Parliament on the same day.