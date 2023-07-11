Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad receives 40 new vehicles, 200 motorcycles inducted into city police force

The Mumbai Police will increase its mobility and response time with the addition of 200 motorcycles for police beat marshals and 40 MUVs for the Nirbhaya Squad.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, on Tuesday, flagged off these vehicles and motorcycles from Nariman Point in south Mumbai. These vehicles were procured from the Nirbhaya fund, a police official said.

The newly-inducted vehicles will have a vehicle tracking system (VTS) and their movement will be monitored from the main control room or regional control rooms, he said. These vehicles- Maruti Ertiga MUVs- will be used for patrolling on city roads. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior police officers also attended the event in south Mumbai.

Nirbhaya Squad comprises trained women police officials. It was formed to prevent various crimes perpetrated against women including sexual harassment, stalking, rape, and acid attacks among others.