Mumbai on alert after anonymous caller threatens to blow city during New Year celebrations

Mumbai has been placed on high alert following a threatening call received by the Police Control Room, indicating potential explosions during the New Year's celebrations. The call, received on Saturday around 6 pm, conveyed a serious threat to bomb various locations in the city.Following the call, all police stations and crime units were alerted and police launched investigations at several places. However, nothing suspicious has been found so far. Police are also trying to find out the details of the caller and trace him.

Meanwhile, considering the New Year celebrations, the Mumbai Police have tightened security across the city. Last week, the Mumbai Police imposed section 144 in the city till January 18 and said as part of the restrictions, the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons over the city will be banned for 30 days. However, the flying of such objects will be allowed for aerial surveillance by police or under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).The Mumbai Police said the prohibitory order will be in force from December 20, 2023, to January 18, 2024 that was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).