Mumbai: On-duty police constable shoots himself outside Byculla jail

An on-duty police constable shot himself with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) outside the Byculla jail in Mumbai late Thursday evening. The constable, Shyam Warghade, was on duty as a guard outside the Byculla women’s prison.

He was associated with the Taddeo Local Arm Unit-2.

The constable was rushed to Nair Hospital for treatment but was declared dead by the hospital.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and Nagpada police station in Mumbai is probing the incident.