Mumbai: Police bust racket involved in selling babies, six women held

The Mumbai police have busted a baby-selling racket and arrested six women for their alleged involvement in selling a newborn for Rs 5 lakh in the eastern suburbs of the city. This incident was reported on Tuesday.

The police had received a tip-off about a fake nursing home being operated in Trombay and that a baby was sold at the premises for Rs 5 lakh to a woman without providing any documents, the official said The police laid a trap on Monday, nabbed two women and recovered a baby from their possession, he said.

The two individuals who were arrested revealed that there were four other women, including one impersonating a doctor, who were also part of the baby-selling racket, according to the official. Additionally, one of the accused had a history of six cases related to similar crimes.

The women have been arrested under section 370 (trafficking of persons) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act, he said.