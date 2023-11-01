Mumbai: Police detain MLAs protesting for Maratha reservation at Mantralaya

Legislators from various political parties staged a protest near the Maharashtra secretariat 'Mantralaya' in Mumbai on Wednesday, demonstrating their support for the Maratha community's demand for reservation. During the protest, some of the legislators attempted to lock the gate of Mantralaya, declaring their intent to disrupt administrative functions until the Maratha community's reservation is granted.

The protesting legislators, representing the Ajit Pawar-led NCP group, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Congress, gathered on the stairs of the secretariat building, displaying placards with messages endorsing the Maratha reservation, as reported by PTI. They also called for a special session of the state legislature to address the Maratha quota issue.

The intensified Maratha quota agitation has led to an all-party meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing situation in the state. Recent days have witnessed instances of violence in various parts of Maharashtra.

In response to the unrest, state-run bus services have been suspended in five Marathwada districts, and curfews, as well as Internet shutdowns, were imposed in parts of Beed. Protesters had targeted the residences of political leaders in Beed on Monday, leading to the security measures.

Chief Minister Shinde appealed to the public to refrain from resorting to violence and urged political parties to avoid activities that could exacerbate the situation.