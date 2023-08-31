Mumbai: Police held man entering Mantralaya after knife found in his bag

Upon entering Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government complex in south Mumbai, a man was stopped and taken into custody on Thursday when a knife was found in his bag.

The man, who is being questioned at present, is from Umarga tehsil in Osmanabad district, he said. While entering the new administrative building of Mantralaya in the afternoon for some work, his bag was scanned and a knife was found inside. Police personnel at the site detained him and he is being questioned about why he was in possession of a knife, the official said.

Earlier, Mumbai Police has registered a case against 11 protesters on the charge of attempting suicide after they climbed onto a safety net on the first floor of the Maharashtra secretariat here for various demands, an official said. A group of protesters on Tuesday climbed onto the safety net set up on the first floor of Mantralaya demanding proper compensation for their land acquired for the Upper Wardha dam project. They are residents of Morshi in Amravati district, according to police.