Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of Adipurush

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush hit the big screens on Friday. The film was among the biggest talking points on the internet, with Adipurush remaining the top trend on Twitter. The film is a retelling of the epic Ramayana and also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

Police provides security to dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police said that they are investigating the matter.

The dialogues, written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, received backlash for distorting and disrespecting the epic. Amid this, Muntashir has sought police protection in Mumbai. Angry and upset over the controversial dialogues and the portrayal of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravan in the recently released film Adipurush, Kshatriya Karni Sena in a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh has threatened to kill the film’s director Om Raut, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.