Mumbai police rescue infant kidnapped from footpath with the help of CCTV
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 27, 2022 04:35 PM 2022-10-27T16:35:24+5:30 2022-10-27T16:36:26+5:30
The Mumbai police have rescused a two month old girl who was allegedly kidnapped two days back from South Mumbai and arrested a couple in this connection.
A 30-year-old woman living on a footpath in L T Marg area of south Mumbai approached police late Tuesday night saying her 71-day-old daughter was missing.
The 46-year-old male accused was seen with the baby in the CCTV footage of south Mumbai and Wadala areas, a police official said. The police later traced the man and rescued the child, he said.
According to a report of PTI, The Azad Maidan police registered a case under Indian Penal Code 363 (kidnapping) and formed eight teams to find the baby, Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar told reporters. The police examined footage of a number of CCTVs.
The man and his wife were arrested, the official said, adding that the couple was planning to sell the child, PTI reported.