Mumbai police rescue infant kidnapped from footpath with the help of CCTV



The Mumbai police have rescused a two month old girl who was allegedly kidnapped two days back from South Mumbai and arrested a couple in this connection.

A 30-year-old woman living on a footpath in L T Marg area of south Mumbai approached police late Tuesday night saying her 71-day-old daughter was missing.

The 46-year-old male accused was seen with the baby in the CCTV footage of south Mumbai and Wadala areas, a police official said. The police later traced the man and rescued the child, he said.

According to a report of PTI, The Azad Maidan police registered a case under Indian Penal Code 363 (kidnapping) and formed eight teams to find the baby, Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar told reporters. The police examined footage of a number of CCTVs.

The man and his wife were arrested, the official said, adding that the couple was planning to sell the child, PTI reported.

