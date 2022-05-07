Mumbai: Police seize 295 grams of heroin, 2 held

A special squad of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Mumbai arrested a man and his wife for allegedly peddling drugs and seized 295 grams of heroin from their possession.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, said Mumbai Police

The two alleged drug peddlers were taken to the Dahisar Police Station area in Mumbai after the arrest.

Both the arrested individuals have been sent to Police custody till May 11.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

