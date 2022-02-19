Mumbai: Portion of stage collapses during MNS branch inauguration event, Raj Thackeray safe

The stage where MNS president Raj Thackeray was present at the inauguration of the new MNS branch collapsed at Goregaon in Mumbai. Fortunately, Raj Thackeray was not injured. He briefly escaped due to the vigilance shown by Raj Thackeray's security guards, police and activists. It is learned that no injuries were reported to the activists. On the backdrop of Shiv Jayanti, Raj Thackeray inaugurated the new MNS party offices at Chandivali and Goregaon in Mumbai today. At this time, activists had gathered to see Raj Thackeray. After inaugurating the office at Chandivali, Raj Thackeray left for Goregaon to inaugurate the office. While inaugurating the office in Goregaon, a lot of activists had gathered. After the inauguration by Raj, a stage was set up next to the office. Raj Thackeray, Bala Nandgaonkar and other MNS leaders and local activists were present on the occasion. But the a part of the stage collapsed due to overcrowding.

The incident took place while Raj Thackeray was being felicitated with a shawl and coconut. Raj Thackeray briefly escaped as only the front of the stage collapsed. Raj's bodyguards, police and activists rescued him. After that, Raj Thackeray took the mic in his hand and appealed to the activists to remain calm and not to get panicked. The party has said that Raj Thackeray is safe and has not suffered any injuries.