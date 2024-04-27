Mumbai-Pune Expressway Bus Fire: 36 Passengers Evacuated Safely, No Casualties Reported (Watch)

On Saturday, April 27, a private bus en route on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Vadgaon caught fire, carrying 36 passengers. Fortunately, all passengers were promptly evacuated, and there were no reported casualties.

Watch:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A private bus carrying 36 passengers catches fire at Mumbai-Pune expressway near Vadgaon. All the passengers were evacuated in time, and no casualties are reported. pic.twitter.com/Uhcf4IQ27U — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

In an another incident,a huge blaze has erupted in a forest area of Uttarakhand's Nainital since Friday (April 26), reaching High Court Colony and other regions in the district. The administration has called on the forest department and Indian Army to help douse the wildfire.

Indian Air Force also deployed a helicopter for a dousing operation in Nainital. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, an IAF Mi-17 chopper takes water from Bhimtal Lake.

