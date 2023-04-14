Mumbai: Radiologist duped of Rs 1.22 lakh with promise of profits in share trading

A radiologist with a prominent hospital in Bandra in Mumbai was duped of Rs 1.22 lakh allegedly on the promise of profits in share trading, a police official said. The 28-year-old victim had come in contact with the accused, who allegedly posed as a woman, on social media, he said.

The accused asked the radiologist to invest Rs 8,000 in share trading, then took Rs 25,000 and continued taking money from the victim. After she had spent Rs 1.22 lakh, the radiologist realised she had been cheated, he said.

On Wednesday, she lodged a complaint with Bandra police station after which a case of cheating and other offences was registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions, he said.