Mumbai Rains: BMC appoints nodal officer at each of 24 wards for fixing potholes

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has withdrawn its two-month-old decision to grant the roads department exclusive use of these roadways. This development came after the city authorities received numerous complaints about delayed progress. Now, BMC has appointed a nodal officer at each of the 24 wards for monitoring and fixing of potholes.

Before the monsoon, the BMC delegated complete responsibility for repairing potholes on roadways wider than six metres. However, activists claimed that this caused a delay in repair efforts. In a meeting held last week, the BMC administration appointed the assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) at each ward as the nodal officer for repair works, sources said. Ward officials will use machinery as well as coordinate with the central agency of the roads department, said AMC P Velrasu.

Meanwhile, activists exclaimed that this change would still not address the main concern quick repair of poor roads, hence it would make no difference unless the ward officials are given the full authority to fix potholes.

