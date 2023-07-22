Mumbai Rains: Central line trains running late by 15-20 minutes due to waterlogging at Kalyan station

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar district and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for Saturday.

The local train services on Central railway line are running 15 to 20 minutes late due to some waterlogging at Kalyan railway station. Heavy rains in Kalyan area since morning. 90 mm rainfall recorded in Kalyan.

Overcast conditions will prevail in Pune city and light to moderate rains are likely to occur, he said. Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday causing waterlogging in various low-lying areas and disrupting traffic in the city and suburbs. Both Colaba and Santacruz IMD observatories reported significant rainfall, with 92.2 mm and 115.2 mm recorded respectively between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.