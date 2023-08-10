Mumbai rains destroy Sunny Leone's 3 luxury cars, actress recalls horrible experience

Sunny Leone recently revealed that she loves the rains but only when she doesn't have to step out. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Sunny said “I had no idea that much rain could fall from the skies! I was living in Mumbai, really close to the ocean, when I came to India for work initially. My walls were bleeding, the moisture did so much to my things... but I loved the weather! Monsoon is probably one of my favourite times of the year. It cools down a bit, I get happy when it starts pouring outside, not to be in it though.”

Revealing that three of her cars were destroyed by the monsoon, Sunny said, “I have lost three very nice cars to the rains, two in one day. It was horrible, I was crying because in India when you buy imported cars you pay an amazing tax on it. One was an eight seater Mercedes truck. I was not happy, but it’s okay, things happen, we can replace materialistic things and nobody was hurt. Now I drive an amazing India made truck that is built for the monsoons. I had bought the wrong car, and I love my India made cars now”. Opening up about her kids enjoying the rains, Sunny said “I want them to explore the rains and enjoy it, jumping around in puddles. I put on jackets on them with rain boots. As long as they are not getting sick from the rain.. there are certain things we don’t do in this season, which is eating outside sweets. I have been baking, as a promise to my children. They like eating cakes, cookies, I promised them I will make them at home, so I have been busy.

Sunny even shared that monsoons never hampered her professional commitments, "Unless I am physically detained in a hospital because I am sick, or there is something wrong with me or my children, I will always show up. Maybe in the monsoons, it takes a little time but everybody is adjusting."On the work front, Sunny will soon be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Quotation Gang. Vivek K. Kumar's directorial stars an ensemble cast including Sunny with Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, Sara Arjun, V. Jayaprakash, Vishnu Warrier, and others. The movie is slated to release in cinemas this year.