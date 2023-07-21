Mumbai Rains: IMD issues Orange alert for city on July 22

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri. While Red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the Palghar district on July 22.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and its suburbs. Most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Ltd diverted buses on more than 12 routes due to waterlogging in Sion in the afternoon, an official said. Apart from this, motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging.