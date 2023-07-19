Mumbai Rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city on July 20

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for Mumbai and Orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts on July 20.

Moreover, the IMD said that moderate to intense rainfall is very likely to occur in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar districts over the next 3-4 hours. The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert for Raigad and Palghar districts predicting the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts on Wednesday.

The weather department issued an 'orange' alert for Thane, Ratnagiri and Pune. Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday on Wednesday as he ordered schools and colleges in the district to be shut due to heavy rainfall.