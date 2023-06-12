Mumbai: Raj Thackeray's banner as future CM sparks political buzz

In recent months, banners showcasing various political leaders as potential future chief ministers have been prominently displayed across the state. Notable figures such as Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil from the NCP, Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP and current Deputy Chief Minister, as well as Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT), have all been featured on these banners. Adding to the list, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's banner has now appeared, portraying him as a potential future chief minister, notably displayed on the Shivtirth.

According to reports, MNS President Raj Thackeray's birthday falls on June 14. To commemorate this occasion, the MNS has erected banners in the Shivtirth area. The banner displays the name "Rajsaheb Thackeray, the future Chief Minister of Maharashtra state." Additionally, the banner features the message, "Happy birthday to the Hindujannayak, Shriman Rajsaheb Thackeray." Alongside Raj Thackeray, a prominent photograph of Amit Thackeray is also included. The banners further showcase photographs of various office-bearers and leaders. Since the pictures were posted at the Shivtirth, there has been a significant buzz within political circles.