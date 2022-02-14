Mumbai: Rickshaw driver shot dead in Dharavi

The rickshaw driver, who was injured in the shooting, died during treatment. It has been revealed that this shocking incident took place in Mumbai. He was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Dharavi. 30-year-old rickshaw driver Aamir Anis Khan was injured in the incident. He died on Sunday morning. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. Dharavi police and city crime branch are searching for two suspects who fired four rounds at Aamir in Dharavi on Saturday. Police suspect that the rickshaw driver was killed in a dispute between the two groups.

Police said two bullets hit him in the chest and back, while the other two bullets hit him in the arm. We are investigating a woman in a shooting case. Our team is trying to catch the two men who fired on Aamir Anis Khan. No arrests have been made yet, a police official said.