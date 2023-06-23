Mumbai: RPF register case against bakery shop for pasting ads at CSMT

Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case against a bakery shop in south Mumbai’s Colaba area for allegedly pasting advertisements at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here, a world heritage site

RPF took action after a Twitter user flagged advertisement posters with the tagline `Missing Cookie’ stuck on a few pillars inside the grand building.

A case has been registered against owner of Bakelive_india Colaba branch for unauthorisedly pasting advertising posters on pillars of CSMT Heritage building.u/s 166 of Railways Act, RPF replied in a tweet.

Several Twitter users expressed outrage over the defacement.Shameful, strict action needed. Set a precedent, demanded Rajesh Ashar, while another Twitter user Satyen Mehta said, The defacers must heavily fined. British-era CSMT building was listed as a world heritage monument by UNESCO in July 2004 for being an outstanding example of the late 19th-century architecture.