Mumbai School Fire: Blaze Erupts at BMC School in Kalachowki Area (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a BMC school in the Kalachowki area of Mumbai on Monday, January 15. The school was reportedly closed when the fire occurred. Five fire tenders reached the spot and are currently working to control the blaze. BMC has stated that no injuries have been reported in the incident. Preliminary information is that the fire started after the explosion of a gas cylinder. More details are awaited.

Earlier in the morning, a fire broke out in a 23rd-storey building in the Kandivali area of Mumbai. Mumbai Fire Department officials mentioned that the fire started from the duct area on the 13th floor of the residential building at Samarthwadi. "The fire broke out in an SRA building in the Kandivali area at around 4:00 am. Fire tenders are present at the spot," they said.

Locals noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Upon receiving the information, a team of the fire brigade rushed to the spot and initiated dousing and rescue operations. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the fire incident, they added.