Mumbai sees unseasonal rain in November, thunderstorms likely in next 3 hours

In the next three to four hours, ,there is a probability of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in Mumbai. Take precautions while going out, said IMD Mumbai. Moderate to heavy rain is anticipated in South Mumbai, Panvel, and Navi Mumbai over the coming 1-2 hours. The Central line can expect some light to moderate rainfall, while there is a possibility of scattered showers on the Western line. Meteorologists have forecasted the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the Central, Western, and Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai over the next 48 hours. The unseen weather forecast brings a welcome relief from the sultry weather that had enveloped the region from past few days.

Nowcast Warning : Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain very likely over Mumbai during next 2-3 hours. Take precautions while moving out. pic.twitter.com/W50NuAQhkr — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) November 8, 2023

Mumbai is currently experiencing high levels of air pollution, causing breathing problems as well as irritation in the eyes. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Malad, Sion, Chembur, Deonar, Bandra Kurla Complex, and Kherwadi junction are six spots in Mumbai with consistently poor air quality. As the skyline turned hazy in the city, many people took to X to share their reactions. The state government urged municipal bodies in Maharashtra to take urgent measures to control air pollution by November 10. Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik gave the directive on November 7, one day after the Bombay High Court ordered the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's authorities to take interim measures to reduce air pollution.



