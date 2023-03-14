Mumbai: Sheetal Mhatre files case against two unknown persons for following her

Now when contoversy has arisen in the state over Shiv Sena leader Sheetal Mhatre's video case in Mumbai, another shocking incident happenend with Mhatre at Dadar.

Sheetal Mhatre has filed a complaint at Dadar police station that two unknown persons are following her, taking immediate notice of this, police have registered a case of molestation against two unknown persons. Also investigation has been started through CCTV footage.

Sheetal Mhatre had come to Shivaji Park area of Dadar on Monday to meet her mother. After meeting mother, between 3-3.30pm left to go to Balasaheb Bhawan, Chruchgate. At this time Mhatre noticed that two people were following on bike. My driver Vishal Jadhav and police constable Mahale were also in the vehicle. I was sitting in the middle seat of the vehicle on the left side. Our car proceeding towards Mumbai from Shivaji Park on Veer Savarkar road. Next it was coming from Indumil junction to Kirti college Junction.

While we were there it was observed that two persons on 2 wheeler were chasing our vehicles, said Sheetal Mhatre in a police complaint.

A case has been registered against two unidentified persons under section 354(d), 352 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Dadar police station on Tuesday.